Nasa posts incredible visualization video, asks ‘Underwater or interstellar’

If you are someone who loves the various videos posted by Nasa, then here is a clip that will leave you very happy. It is a visualization clip of the Cosmic Reef that can make you go wow.

“Underwater or interstellar?” the space agency asked in the first line of their post and then they added more information about the region.

“Nicknamed the “Cosmic Reef” for its undersea world resemblance, this massive star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud is located 163,000 light-years away. This region features a giant red nebula, NGC 2014, and a smaller blue nebula, NGC 2020, housed in a bustling stellar birthplace,” they wrote.

“NGC 2014 contains a group of bright stars 10 to 20 times more giant than our Sun. Ultraviolet radiation from these stars heats surrounding gas as powerful stellar winds push dust across the nebula. NGC 2020 was created by an enormous star around 200,000 times brighter than our Sun, and got its blue appearance from gas that was ejected through a series of events that caused it to lose its outer envelope of material,” they added.

“This visualization simulates a flight through the region, bringing the dramatic landscape and three-dimensional structures of the nebulae to life,” they wrote in the concluded part of the post.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 76,000 likes and counting. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Glorious,” wrote an Instagram user. “Absolutely astounding,” expressed another. “Wow, so amazing,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?