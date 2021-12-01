Home / Trending / Nasa posts incredible visualization video, asks ‘Underwater or interstellar’
trending

Nasa posts incredible visualization video, asks ‘Underwater or interstellar’

This video is a visualization clip of the Cosmic Reef that can make you go wow.
‘Underwater or interstellar,' that's what you may think after seeing this visualization clip of the Cosmic Reef.&nbsp;(instagram/@nasahubble)
‘Underwater or interstellar,' that's what you may think after seeing this visualization clip of the Cosmic Reef. (instagram/@nasahubble)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you are someone who loves the various videos posted by Nasa, then here is a clip that will leave you very happy. It is a visualization clip of the Cosmic Reef that can make you go wow.

“Underwater or interstellar?” the space agency asked in the first line of their post and then they added more information about the region.

“Nicknamed the “Cosmic Reef” for its undersea world resemblance, this massive star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud is located 163,000 light-years away. This region features a giant red nebula, NGC 2014, and a smaller blue nebula, NGC 2020, housed in a bustling stellar birthplace,” they wrote.

“NGC 2014 contains a group of bright stars 10 to 20 times more giant than our Sun. Ultraviolet radiation from these stars heats surrounding gas as powerful stellar winds push dust across the nebula. NGC 2020 was created by an enormous star around 200,000 times brighter than our Sun, and got its blue appearance from gas that was ejected through a series of events that caused it to lose its outer envelope of material,” they added.

“This visualization simulates a flight through the region, bringing the dramatic landscape and three-dimensional structures of the nebulae to life,” they wrote in the concluded part of the post.

Take a look at the video:

+

The video has been shared about a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 76,000 likes and counting. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Glorious,” wrote an Instagram user. “Absolutely astounding,” expressed another. “Wow, so amazing,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa interstellar space + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out