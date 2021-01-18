NASA posts pic of Atlanta from space in honour of Martin Luther King’s birthday
In celebration of Dr Martin Luther King Jr's birthday, NASA shared a picture of his birthplace, Atlanta, taken from space on its official Instagram account. The caption shared alongside the stunning snapshot includes a famous quote from MLK. Seeing the entire share may leave you in awe.
NASA shared this image on its official Instagram account on January 18. The caption shared alongside the post describes what it depicts. It reads, "'Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.' — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Today we honor his legacy with this stunning image from space of Atlanta, #MLK's birthplace, alight amidst the dark of night".
Check out the entire share here:
If seeing that post made your jaw drop, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform merely an hour ago, this post has captured the attention of netizens. It currently has over 2.6 lakh likes and has also accumulated many appreciative comments. These numbers are steadily rising.
Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "This is so so beautiful".
Another individual wrote, "Beautiful post". "Fabulous," read one comment under the share.
Somebody else proclaimed, "A very beautiful quote!" while another declared, "Amazing words by MLK".
What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you mesmerized too?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man who didn’t want cat shares video with adorable new kitty named Goku. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
History-making woman kicker tweets about being invited to Biden’s inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA posts pic of Atlanta from space in honour of Martin Luther King’s birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 20,000 teddy bears are ‘hibernating’ at a warehouse in Hungry. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#WeMetOnTwitter is trending and the memes are hilarious. Seen them yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tennis player Yulia Putintseva tweets video of ‘unwanted roommate’. It’s a mouse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt: Ancient funerary temple unveiled in the south of Cairo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden's dog Major welcomed to White House by Josh Groban at 'indoguration'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reporter slides downhill unexpectedly during live bulletin, amuses netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo’s joyful zoomies after getting a new hula hoop may brighten up your Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl Scout’s adorable virtual sales pitch is the cutest thing you’ll see today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Honorary pet mayors raise money for community playground in Vermont
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA's latest post about neutron stars may intrigue you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bizarre food alert: Netizens share their thoughts on ‘butter tea’. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wildlife officer removes bird feeder stuck on deer's neck, garners praise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox