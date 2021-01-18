NASA posts pic of Atlanta from space in honour of Martin Luther King’s birthday

In celebration of Dr Martin Luther King Jr's birthday, NASA shared a picture of his birthplace, Atlanta, taken from space on its official Instagram account. The caption shared alongside the stunning snapshot includes a famous quote from MLK. Seeing the entire share may leave you in awe.

NASA shared this image on its official Instagram account on January 18. The caption shared alongside the post describes what it depicts. It reads, "'Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.' — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.⁣ Today we honor his legacy with this stunning image from space of Atlanta, #MLK's birthplace, alight amidst the dark of night".

Check out the entire share here:

If seeing that post made your jaw drop, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform merely an hour ago, this post has captured the attention of netizens. It currently has over 2.6 lakh likes and has also accumulated many appreciative comments. These numbers are steadily rising.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "This is so so beautiful".

Another individual wrote, "Beautiful post". "Fabulous," read one comment under the share.

Somebody else proclaimed, "A very beautiful quote!" while another declared, "Amazing words by MLK".

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you mesmerized too?

