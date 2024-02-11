NASA shares an incredible 3D view of Orion Nebula to celebrate Lunar New Year. It has a dragon-related twist

NASA took to Instagram to share a special creation to celebrate the Lunar New Year. They shared a three-dimensional and rotating view of a nebula that “appears to be in the shape of a dragon”. The space agency created it using data collected from the SOFIA mission. Lunar New Year: The image is taken from a 3D view of the Orion Nebula created by NASA. (Instagram/@nasa)

“Happy Lunar New Year. Welcome to the Year of the Dragon. This three-dimensional view of the Orion Nebula – Earth’s closest star-formation nursery – was created using data from the SOFIA mission," NASA wrote.

“It reveals the detailed structure of the nebula, including a ‘bubble’ that has been blown clear of gas and dust by a powerful stellar wind. In this way, massive stars can regulate star formation around them, and SOFIA helped astronomers better understand this effect,” they added.

About SOFIA mission:

According to NASA, “The Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) was a mission of discovery, revealing unseen – and sometimes unseeable – parts of our universe. While science flights have ended, SOFIA’s data from a total of 732 nights observing over the course of the mission are publicly available for scientists to study and conduct further research in the future,” the space agency added.

NASA also shared a description of the visual. “A rotating three-dimensional view of the Orion Nebula in what appears to be in the shape of a dragon. The nebula has a blue center, with red wispy fragments on the outer detail,” they explained.

Take a look at the incredible view:

The post was shared about four hours ago. Since then, it has collected more than 1.7 lakh likes. The share has further accumulated several comments.

What did Instagram users say about this NASA post?

“My favourite nebula. OMG!” wrote an Instagram user. “How exactly are nebulae formed?” asked another. To which, NASA replied, “A nebula is a giant cloud of dust and gas in space. Some nebulae (more than one nebula) come from the gas and dust thrown out by the explosion of a dying star, such as a supernova. Other nebulae are regions where new stars are beginning to form. For this reason, some nebulae are called 'star nurseries'".

A third posted, “It looks so beautiful”. A fourth shared, “Just wow”. While many wrote “Happy Lunar New Year” in the comments, some shared GIFs of dragons to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

What is the Year of the Dragon?

According to the Chinese Zodiac, each month honours an animal. 2024 is the Year of the Dragon which honours the mythical creature that is a symbol of strength and is revered in Chinese culture.