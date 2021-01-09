NASA shares magnificent images of galaxy mergers. ‘Eternal dance,’ say people

Do you often find yourself looking at the sky wondering about the world outside our Blue Planet? Are you someone who often scouts social media for space-related content? Do you love stargazing? If your answer to any or all the questions are “Yes,” then here’s a tweet about merger of galaxies that will make you very happy.

Shared on the official Twitter account for the NASA Hubble Space Telescope, the post has four spectacular images that show colliding galaxies.

“When galaxies collide, they go through dramatic changes in appearance and stellar content. Each of these merging systems was studied as part of a recent Hubble survey to investigate the rate of new star formation within such systems,” the space agency tweeted alongside the pictures. The post is complete with a link that describes the events in detail.

In an update, they also shared two more images of the galactic interactions:

Since being shared, the main post has gathered close to 5,800 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“And entire civilisations can rise and fall in the time it takes this to happen. Space is breathtaking in every way,” wrote a Twitter user. “They are beautiful,” said another. “I’ve never seen a hug so beautiful before,” commented a third. “Eternal dance,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the images?

