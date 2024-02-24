NASA shares pic of dwarf galaxy undergoing a ‘highly energetic’ event

NASA helps netizens understand the world that lies beyond planet Earth with their regular social media posts. From posting about the "last gasp" of a dying binary star system to sharing about a potentially habitable planet located 137 light-years away, the space agency shares varied posts. Adding to that list is their post about a dwarf galaxy which is undergoing a “highly energetic” event. This image shows a dwarf galaxy located in the constellation Coma Berenices. The picture is posted by NASA. (Instagram/@nasa)

“Pressure makes diamonds, but ram pressure can make stars! A dwarf galaxy in the constellation Coma Berenices, located 54 million light-years away, is undergoing a highly energetic event, captured here by NASA Hubble Space Telescope. The little galaxy is undergoing a process called ram pressure stripping that is driving unusually high levels of star formation in regions of the galaxy,” NASA wrote on Instagram.

In the next few lines, the space agency explained more about the process. They also added a description of an image that is posted along with the Instagram share.

“A dwarf spiral galaxy. The centre is not particularly bright and is covered by some dust, while the outer disk and halo wrap around as if swirling in water. Across the face of the galaxy, an arc of brightly glowing spots marks areas where new stars are forming. The galaxy is surrounded by tiny, distant galaxies on a dark background,” they added.

Take a look at the entire post by NASA:

The post was shared about seven hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 3.3 lakh likes. The post has further collected several comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this NASA post?

“What's the name of that galaxy?” asked an Instagram user. To which, NASA answered, “The name of the galaxy is IC 3476”. Another added, “NASA, you beauty”. A third posted, “This is wonderful”. A fourth wrote, “Wow, absolutely amazing”.

What are your thoughts on this picture shared by NASA? Did the post about this dwarf planet leave you amazed?