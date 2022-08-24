Nasa shares pics of this planet, calls it the ‘king’ of the solar system

Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope is an infrared space observatory launched a year ago. The telescope’s first full-colour images and spectroscopic data were released just last month. Since then, the Instagram page dedicated to the telescope also occasionally shares incredible pictures. Just like this images of Jupiter.

“Make way for the king of the solar system!” this is what Nasa wrote while sharing two incredible pictures of our neighbouring planet Jupiter. Captured by NASA Webb Telescope, the images show the celestial body in a completely different light. There is a chance that the post shared by the space agency will leave you stunned.

“New Webb images of Jupiter highlight the planet's features, including its turbulent Great Red Spot, in amazing detail. These images were processed by citizen scientist Judy Schmidt. In the first image, Jupiter dominates the black background of space. The image is a composite, and shows Jupiter in enhanced colour. The planet’s Great Red Spot appears white here. The planet is striated with swirling horizontal stripes of neon turquoise, periwinkle, light pink, and cream. The stripes interact and mix at their edges like cream in coffee. Along both of the poles, the planet glows in turquoise. Bright orange auroras glow just above the planet’s surface at both poles.

Since being shared some a day ago, the post has accumulated more than 6.59 lakh likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.