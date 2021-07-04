Nasa’s post about how supermassive black holes can host ‘tsunamis’ of gas goes viral

Do you follow the different handles managed by Nasa on social media? Then there is a possibility that you’re aware of the various informative and intriguing posts they often share about the world outside our Blue Planet. Case in point, their recent post about how supermassive black holes can host ‘tsunamis’ of gas. They also shared an incredible illustration which looks like a scene right out of a sci-fi movie.

“A name fit for a sci-fi thriller: Supermassive Black Hole Tsunami,” wrote Nasa in the opening line of their post. In the next few lines they described how “Astrophysicists have used computer simulations to show deep in space the gas escaping the gravitational pull of a supermassive black hole may form tsunami-like structures.” They also wrote a few lines about how it happens.

While talking about the image they shared, Nasa added that it is an illustration that shows “a supermassive black hole veiled in dust, and strange features in nearby gas.”

They concluded their post by saying that though stronger evidence may come from future missions, for now the researchers “will continue improving their models and comparing them with available data.”

Read the full post and take a look at the illustration shared by Nasa:

Since being shared a little over three hours ago, the post has already gathered more than 5.8 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also received different types of comments from people.

“Nobody has better content than Nasa!!” wrote an Instagram user. “This is amazing,” expressed another. “Incredible,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON