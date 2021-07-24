Home / Trending / Neena Gupta posts video of herself eating at a restaurant, it’s highly relatable
The image shows Neena Gupta enjoying dosa.(Instagram/@ neena_gupta)
Neena Gupta posts video of herself eating at a restaurant, it's highly relatable

Neena Gupta took to Instagram to post the video of her eating at a restaurant.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 12:05 PM IST

A post shared by actor Neena Gupta about visiting a restaurant has now created a chatter online. If you are someone who misses eating out, then there is a high possibility you will relate to her reaction while visiting an eatery. Her post has now gone viral and accumulated love-filled comments from netizens.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video with the word “Sorry” as caption. The clip opens to show her enjoying a dosa platter in a restaurant. In the video, she says it feels like she is visiting a restaurant after eons. The actor also adds how she still can’t believe that she is eating out. While expressing her reaction, she also shares that she is currently not in India.

Take a look at the post:

+

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered more than three lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also gathered tons of comments.

“It does feel karod saal... The simple pleasures of life that we have foregone due the damn Pandemic. Neenaji meant it's been that long stepping into a restaurant,” wrote an Instagram user. “Thanks for saying sorry at the end,” shared another. “You are the sweetest,” expressed a third.

Did you relate to the video shared by Neena Gupta?

Story Saved
