NEET-UG 2026 cancelled, internet reacts with frustration: ‘Months of hard work wasted’

The internet was flooded with reactions on Tuesday after the National Testing Agency announced the cancellation of NEET 2026, which was conducted on May 3, and confirmed that the examination would be held again on dates to be notified separately. Internet users expressed anger after NEET 2026 was cancelled. (ANI File)

(Also read: NEET-UG 2026 cancelled; govt orders CBI inquiry into allegations)

The agency also said the Central Bureau of Investigation will carry out a comprehensive inquiry into allegations linked to the examination process.

Students express disappointment online Soon after the announcement, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from students and internet users, many highlighting the emotional pressure associated with the examination.

One user wrote, “Imagine sacrificing your teenage years just for the exam authority to say: Oops, retry.”

Another commented, “This is so unfortunate for those who worked really hard and gave their all in an exam like NEET which can be stressful and can take a lot of toll on the mental health of students.”

A third user simply wrote, “Months of hard work wasted.”

Several users also pointed out the emotional exhaustion students may now face as they begin preparing again for the re-examination.

“So after months of hard work and stress, students have to suffer again,” one person posted.

Another added, “Feels bad for those students who did so much hardwork for this exam.”

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