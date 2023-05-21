Neighbours brave rising flood waters to rescue mother-daughter in Italy

As deadly floods have engulfed several regions of Italy, destroying life and property, dramatic clips of rescuers carrying people through chest-high waters have attracted global attention. Amid them is this video of a mother and her young daughter being rescued in Cesena, Italy. Shared on Instagram, the heartwarming footage captures the heroic efforts of neighbours as they fearlessly wade through the rising flood waters to rescue a mother and her daughter. The image, taken from the viral video, shows neighbours rescuing a mother and her daughter. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

“‘TAKE MY DAUGHTER, HELP!’ (Cesena, Italy): Neighbours jump in to save mother and young daughter from rising flood waters. Twenty rivers burst their banks in the region this week causing 280 landslides forcing people in cities such as Cesena to climb onto the roof of their buildings to escape incoming water,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement. The video opens to show a heart-wrenching moment where a woman holds her younger one as she shouts for help amidst the rising floodwaters. As the video progresses, a few neighbours brave the increasing flood waters to reach her. One among them gently holds the baby into his arms while another extends a helping hand to the distressed woman. Together, they navigate the submerged streets and eventually reach a safe spot.

Watch the rescue video below:

The video was shared on Instagram a few hours ago. It has since been viewed over 1.2 million times and still counting. Many even took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Here’s what some of them posted:

“Seeing that mom’s look on her face, when she handed her baby over ....I cannot fathom the way that momma felt handing over her child in hope and horror of all the things that could happen. Good humans are all around us,” posted an Instagram user. Another shared, “Praying for Italy and it’s people.” “As someone that was rescued from my house with my child and husband, mother and 3 dogs. It’s not that easy to just go. Thank goodness for people out there helping,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Mama never took her eyes off her baby.” “Made me tear up. The helpers,” wrote a fifth. A sixth added, “God Bless them.”

