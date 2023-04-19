Home / Trending / Neighbours gives a grand welcome to woman who beats cancer. Watch

Neighbours gives a grand welcome to woman who beats cancer. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 19, 2023 08:17 PM IST

An individual reacted to the clip and wrote, "Omg, bringing tears to my eyes. So beautiful, but even more beautiful, her beating cancer!!!"

Many people go through certain situations which can completely change their lives. While it can be tough to overcome several hardships, the feeling of knowing that you have achieved the impossible is out of this world. Recently, a video showing something similar has gone viral. It shows a woman who beats cancer and her entire neighbourhood welcoming her back home to celebrate her victory.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows a woman getting a grand welcome from her neighbours after beating cancer. (Instagram/@majicallynews)
"A moment she'll never forget. Congratulations, Kylee," wrote the Instagram page Majically as they shared the video. In the clip, you can see the woman returning home in her car. The clip further shows people standing with sign boards, balloons, and ribbons to celebrate with her. As she sees them, she breaks down in tears.

Watch the video below:

This clip was shared just five days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 13,000 times. Many people have also shared their reactions.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual wrote, "Omg, bringing tears to my eyes. So beautiful, but even more beautiful, her beating cancer!!! What a wonderful soul." Another person added, "This is absolutely amazing." "This is why we should NEVER give up. Hope, faith, and love," posted a third.

