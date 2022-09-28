Home / Trending / Netizens find Harsh Goenka's share of cycle with a makeshift backseat impressive

Netizens find Harsh Goenka's share of cycle with a makeshift backseat impressive

trending
Published on Sep 28, 2022 01:24 PM IST

The video shared by Harsh Goenka shows a woman cycling with her child in the makeshift backseat. The video has gone viral on social media and has impressed netizens.

A screengrab from the viral video shared by Harsh Goenka. It shows the woman riding a cycle with her child in the makeshift backseat.&nbsp;(Twitter/@hvgoenka)
A screengrab from the viral video shared by Harsh Goenka. It shows the woman riding a cycle with her child in the makeshift backseat. (Twitter/@hvgoenka)
ByArfa Javaid

It is rightly said that a mother will go to any length when it comes to her child's safety and comfort. And this is just what this beautiful video captures. Shared on Twitter by RPG Group's chairperson Harsh Goenka, the video shows a woman cycling on the road with her child seated in a makeshift seat at the back.

"What a mother won't do for her child," wrote Harsh Goenka while sharing the video with his 1.7 million followers on Twitter. The now-viral clip shows a woman riding a cycle with a small pink-coloured plastic chair attached to it as a backseat for her child.

Watch the viral video shared by Harsh Goenka below:

The video was shared two days ago and has since raked up more than 1.4 million views. It has also received several comments.

"Mother of all innovations begin with a mother and her innovative efforts to keep a child happy," wrote a Twitter user. "A mother always has to think twice,once for herself once for her child," posted another. "Indians are expert in jugaad," commented a third. "What a lovely sight to behold. Mother has created a throne for her little prince!" shared a fourth.

Earlier, Harsh Goenka shared a video from Japan that shows how drivers stopped their vehicles at a zebra crossing to let a little girl cross the road easily. It also showed the kind gesture that the girl extended after reaching the other side of the road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
its viral viral video
its viral viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out