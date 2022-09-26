Harsh Goenka shares why he admires Japanese culture, you'll be impressed too. Watch

RPG Group chairperson Harsh Goenka often shares intriguing posts on his Twitter handle for his 1.7 million followers. And his recent share on the micro-blogging platform highlights why he admires Japanese culture. The video also has a vital life lesson we all should try and implement when we step out of our homes.

"Why I admire the Japanese culture!" wrote Harsh Goenka while sharing the video on Twitter. The video highlighting Japanese culture opens to show a dashcam view of the road. As the video progresses, the driver spots a little girl waiting on the right side to cross the road. Towards the end, the girl bows to thank the drivers on both sides of the road who helped her cross the road with ease.

Watch the viral video below:

Why I admire the Japanese culture!pic.twitter.com/L4W53BNuhY — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 25, 2022

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up 6.5 million views and thousands of likes and retweets. People also took to the comments to share their thoughts."Thanks for the share Harsh ji . I love Japan's customer service culture, " a Twitter user wrote. "If you drive in South Wales, you can see the same. Even the drivers of other cars thank you when you give way to them!" posted another. "Very awesome video, just giving a hand to them and they stopped that's great and giving respect to them by that boy is much more appreciative," commented a third.