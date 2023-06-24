Netizens label Chess Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa’s English paper as perfect ‘checkmate moment’

India’s Chess Grandmaster, R Praggnanandhaa, often makes headlines for his chess prowess. He has again created a buzz. This time, not due to his chess accomplishments but because of a question asked in his Class 12 English exam. The young grandmaster took to Twitter to express his joy upon encountering a chess-related question in his English exam and even shared a snapshot of the question paper. Expectedly, netizens flooded the comments section, unanimously proclaiming it as his ultimate ‘checkmate moment’.

“Gave my 12th exams, English paper today.. and was happy to see this question appear!” wrote India’s Chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa while sharing a picture of his question paper on Twitter. The question was about a letter to a friend studying abroad detailing how the 44th Chess Olympiad was conducted in Chennai’s Mamallapuram. Being a Chess Grandmaster and one of the winners of the Olympiad, Praggnanandhaa was ‘happy’ to see the question in his Class 12 English exam.

Take a look at the question below:

Since being shared on June 21, the tweet has raked up more than 9.8 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the post’s comments section and left their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions below:

“You had a checkmate moment!” posted an individual. Another added, “I’m thinking about the external who would evaluate his paper.” “Who could have replied better than you,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “That’s unfair to other students.” “That’s quite ‘pragg-matic!” wrote a fifth. A sixth shared, “What a moment! You made us proud. Lots of love and wishes.”

