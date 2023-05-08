Netizens react to street vendor’s fruit chai with ‘RIP tea’

The culinary world has seen some bizarre food combinations in recent years. From pizza topped with mango to dosa stuffed with cheese and chocolate, foodies have seen it all. The latest culinary trend to raise eyebrows is fruit chai, a blend of tea infused with fruits. While many are reacting to it with ‘RIP tea’, others are saying that it is a ‘real crime’. Some are even enquiring if anything else is left to add.

Street vendor adding sapodilla and apple to tea. (Instagram/@delhifoodcrush)

Instagram user Nisha Rajput Sirohi shared the video with the caption, “Tag a chai lover.” The video opens to show a street vendor adding slices of banana and sapodilla to a boiling pot of tea. As the concoction simmers, he grates an apple and stirs it. Finally, he strains the tea into a glass, leaving behind a frothy, fruit-infused liquid. Would you like to try this weird combination?

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on April 25 on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 19.1 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted many to post strong reactions in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“Cheese reh gaya uncle ji (Uncle, cheese is left),” posted an individual. Another added, “Unkilllllll aap neebu daalna bhul gaye (Uncle you forgot to add lemon).” “This is a REAL CRIME,” expressed a third. A fourth enquired, “Aur kuch bacha hai (Anything else is left).” “RIP Tea,” commented a fifth.

