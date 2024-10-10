‘New Delhi’s poorest slum Kusumpur Pahari’: US man reveals how it felt to explore the area alone

A US vlogger’s video of visiting Kusumpur Pahari in New Delhi has gone viral. In the video, Chris explores different parts of the slum, speaks with the locals, and shares his experience of visiting a place “different from the ones he usually visits.” The image shows the US man who visited New Delhi’s slum Kusumpur Pahari. (YouTube/@ChrisTakesOff)

The video starts with Chris explaining the hardships faced by the community in Kusumpur Pahari, including the lack of basic amenities like water and toilets. He then goes around trying food, taking rides from locals, and conversing with them.

At one point, he visits a house in the slam to give a tour, and the hospitality he receives leaves him speechless. While sharing the video, he further explains that the kindness that the people showed him blew his mind.

Take a look at the viral video here:

How did people react to this video?

An individual wrote, “What a video, thank you Chris! I would never visit places like this but I am grateful to experience this through these videos!” Another added, “To be honest I'd have been a little afraid of that Barber: He seemed to have only one single facial expression and couldn't understand a word. But thumbs up for your bravery to go to places where most of your viewers won't ever set foot in.”

A third expressed, “Great video, but horrible conditions to live in. I feel for them.” A fourth wrote, “Thanks for showing how generous the poorest can be.”

The marginalised community of Kusumpur Pahari is in a relentless struggle for basic necessities. Located near an affluent Vasant Vihar neighbourhood, this area reminds people of the stark socio-economic disparity in the National Capital. In the midst of poverty and neglect, the residents often battle with the water, among other things.

