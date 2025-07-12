'New king in making': Internet erupts as Jannik Sinner defeats Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon semi-final

Top seed Jannik Sinner delivered a commanding performance on Friday, defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets (6-3, 6-3, 6-4) on Centre Court at Wimbledon. With this emphatic victory, the Italian secured a spot in his maiden Wimbledon men’s singles final. Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic.(REUTERS)

Fans hail Sinner’s rise

Social media erupted following Sinner’s dominant display. Tennis fans around the world showered praise on the young Italian, with many hailing him as the sport’s next big icon.

One user wrote, “I’m not feeling bad for Novak after his semifinal loss to Sinner. He has already won Wimbledon 7 times and achieved everything in the sport. A true legend, no matter the result.” Another commented, “Sinner — the new king in the making.” A fan added, “Jannik was excellent, that forehand was just so so good. Sunday at 4pm, we shall see you then.”

Echoing the sentiment, one post read, “Well deserved. Been knocking on the door for a while—now he’s finally through. Final’s going to be epic.” Another declared, “Sinner the GOAT,” while someone else called him the “favourite for the final.”

Check out the posts here:

Alcaraz powers through to final

Earlier in the day, Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning Wimbledon champion, battled past American Taylor Fritz in a thrilling four-set semi-final. The 22-year-old Spaniard prevailed 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6), advancing to his third consecutive final at the All England Club.

Final set to be a classic

The stage is now set for a high-voltage final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz — two of the sport’s brightest stars and fiercest young rivals. With Alcaraz aiming for a hat-trick and Sinner chasing his first Grand Slam title, Sunday’s clash promises to be a generational showdown not to be missed.