New Zealand vlogger reacts to Pakistani man’s remark on his Indian wife’s skin colour

A viral social media video has sparked widespread outrage after capturing a blatant display of colourism during a cross-border interaction. A prominent New Zealand vlogger was left stunned when a Pakistani man openly questioned his marriage to an Indian woman, making derogatory remarks about her skin colour. By choosing to gracefully ignore the offensive comments, the content creator ignited a massive online debate about the deep-rooted colonial mindset and casual racism that still plague society.

Vlogger Karl Rock, who is married to an Indian. (Instagram/@iamkarlrock)

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“His Question About My Wife Shocked Me!” Karl Rock wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of his interaction with the Pakistani man.

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The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Wait till you hear what he asks me…”

The Pakistani man, visibly surprised, asks Rock, “Your wife is Indian?” The man then goes on to say, “Indians are dark-skinned, you’re white.”

Rock reacts to the situation by ignoring the man and saying, “I don’t understand.” However, the man continues with his remarks.

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How did social media react?

{{^usCountry}} An individual wrote, “Sadly, a lot of people from my country are stuck with the colonial mindset.” Another added, “That was a good response. I don't understand. Never encourage a racist conversation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual wrote, “Sadly, a lot of people from my country are stuck with the colonial mindset.” Another added, “That was a good response. I don't understand. Never encourage a racist conversation.” {{/usCountry}}

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A third posted, “I am Pakistani, fairer than most Pakistanis. I don't seem to find any superiority in this. All skin colours come from God, and everyone is made best as they are. People need to understand that we shouldn't comment on someone's skin colour and physical appearance because when people comment on someone's physical appearance and skin colour, it just means you are laughing at God's creation. From Indians to Pakistanis to Europeans to Africans to Asians, we are all beautiful.”

A fourth expressed, “Pakistanis defending him in the comments is the most Pakistani thing ever.”