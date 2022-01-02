Newly-married Telangana gay couple share their heartwarming love story. Watch

Abhay Dange and Supriyo Chakraborty, touted as being the first gay couple to tie the knot in Telangana, recently went all kinds of viral. The power couple has now shared their love story that’s every bit as interesting as their special wedding.

Shared on the official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay, this video shows moments from their lovely wedding and the festivities that accompanied. It comes with a descriptive caption that details their love story from Supriyo’s point of view. “My first date with Abhay lasted over seven hours! What started as a coffee date somehow ended at the salon with Abhay getting a haircut. There was comfort from the start,” begins the caption.

We won’t give away much, so read their cute love story for yourself and watch the wedding video below:

Since being shared on Instagram around three hours ago, the video has already garnered more than 2.3 lakh likes and several heartwarming comments.

“So happy for you. Love is love and you are shining a light for many,” commented an Instagram user. “So beautiful. God bless,” posted another, followed by a heart emoji. “What a story, Supriyo and Abhay,” wrote a third. “Show me a better love story, I’ll wait,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on the video?