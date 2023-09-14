News presenter shares how her mom texts her pics of on-screen moments every day

As a parent, there's nothing quite like seeing your children pursue fulfilling careers and achieving their dreams. A journalist took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how her parents experience this sense of pride every day as they tune in to watch her deliver the news on TV. She also detailed how her mother goes the extra mile and captures her moments on television to share with her later. The screenshot shows the messages sent by a proud mother to her journalist daughter.(X/@CelinaTebor)

“My mom texts me photos of myself on CNN every day,” reads the caption of the pictures shared by news presenter Celina Tebor on X.

In the first screenshot, Celina’s mom sends her a message while watching her on TV: “I’m seeing you on CNN now, what a nice view! Dad will take a photo if possible. Haha.” A few hours later, she follows up with another message. She sends her a picture and asks, “Did dad send this to you today?”

In yet another screenshot, Celina’s mom expresses her enthusiasm, “You must have moved your desk. Great idea, we can see you better now!” To which Celina replies, “No, I’m just sitting down. I can adjust my desk height.”

Although the tweet was shared a while back, it has so far accumulated over 14 million views. Additionally, it has collected scores of likes and retweets. Many even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“That’s so sweet,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “I just love this so much!”

“Your mom is a legend,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “This is so beautiful! Much love to your amazing mom!”

