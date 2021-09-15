Home / Trending / Nia Dennis stuns people with incredible gymnastic moves during Met Gala entry
The image shows Nia Dennis' Met Gala entry.(Twitter/@PettyOkino)
The image shows Nia Dennis' Met Gala entry.(Twitter/@PettyOkino)
trending

Nia Dennis stuns people with incredible gymnastic moves during Met Gala entry

The videos and images of Nia Dennis' grand entrance have now flooded various social media platforms, especially Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 03:51 PM IST

UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis kicked off fashion's biggest night by making a grand entrance while doing gymnastic moves on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The fundraising gala was previously cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

The videos and images of her grand entrance have now flooded various social media platforms, especially Twitter. Dennis performed a fierce routine on Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk.” The clips and the pictures show her doing flips and splits in front of the guests and the photographers at the gala.

Here is a video that showcases her incredible moves:

Take a look at these images that capture her gesture:

Twitter is flooded with various kinds of comments appreciating Nia Dennis’ fierce performance. “Now…that’s how you make an entrance!!!!!” wrote a Twitter user.

“Now, that’s an entrance,” shared another. “Wow,” commented a third. “Magnificent,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on Nia Dennis’ Met Gala entry?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter met gala
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.