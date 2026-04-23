Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch to TIME100 honorary chef Vikas Khanna in New York. Watch

A heartwarming moment between Nita Ambani and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna at the TIME100 Summit in New York has captured attention online. The interaction came shortly after Khanna was named among the TIME100 Most Influential People of 2026.

Chef Vikas Khanna has been named by TIME Magazine in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world.(Instagram/@vikaskhannagroup)

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During the exchange, Ambani presented him with a peacock-shaped brooch from her initiative Swadesh, symbolising India’s national bird and its rich artistic legacy. Khanna was also seen touching Ambani’s feet as she felicitated him and personally pinned the intricately designed brooch onto his outfit.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Khanna reflected on the significance of the moment. “As I walk to the TIME100 ceremony tomorrow, I carry generations of artisans and kitchen stories within me,” he wrote.

“I feel deeply honored to wear India’s National Bird, the Peacock, through this beautiful brooch by @swadesh_online, gifted by Nita Ambani... It celebrates handmade crafts, timeless traditions, and the stories of our villages, turning them into sustainable livelihoods and modern expressions of luxury,” he added, praising the Swadesh initiative for empowering Indian artisans.

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{{^usCountry}} “For me, it is not just about preserving the past, it is about carrying it forward with pride,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For me, it is not just about preserving the past, it is about carrying it forward with pride,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, chef Vikas Khanna has been named by TIME Magazine in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Speaking with PTI from New York earlier this month, the celebrity chef called the honour ‘a very big moment for India’.

Khanna featured among global names in the arts category, including Ralph Lauren and Victoria Beckham.

The broader TIME100 list also includes actor Ranbir Kapoor, Sundar Pichai, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, US President Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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