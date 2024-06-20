Nita Ambani’s 2 lakh eye-and-mouth brooch at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding. Striking necklace costs…

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebrations, involving a multi-day Mediterranean cruise, concluded just days ago. Social media is flooded with visuals of the gorgeous attire the Ambanis and their attendees wore on different occasions. Adding to the list is this video by hairstylist Amit Thakur. He shared a BTS video of Nita Ambani that shows her getting ready for the toga party held on the deck of the cruise ship. The image shows the gorgeous brooch that Nita Ambani wore for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding toga party. (Instagram/@amitthakur_hair, schiaparelli)

“Mrs Nita Ambani looking stunning wearing custom Schiaparelli at the toga party for Anant and Radhika pre-wedding celebrations,” reads the caption posted along with the video. Thakur added that Nita Ambani’s ensemble was styled by fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, with makeup by Mickey Contractor.

In the video, Nita Ambani is seen wearing a white-hued toga—a loose, draped outer garment that ancient Romans popularly wore. She opted for the Schiaparelli brooch, which features a bean mouth on one side and an eye with lashes on the other. It is priced a little over ₹2 lakh. She chose a neckpiece called Collier Ruban Spirale from the same brand, priced at a little over ₹6 lakh.

Take a look at Nita Ambani’s BTS video here:

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, in July. They had their first pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with attendees from across the world.

The couple recently hosted their second pre-wedding celebrations on a cruise. They chose the cruise as their venue after reportedly failing to find a proper place to host their 1200-person guest list.

What are your thoughts on this BTS video of Nita Ambani?