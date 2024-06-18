Radhika Merchant reacts to Shloka Mehta's official pics from Europe pre-wedding gala

Shloka Mehta's first official photos from her brother-in-law Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mediterranean pre-wedding celebrations were out on Sunday, as her younger sister, who styled her, released the images. Shloka Mehta wore a Versace gown at Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party. (Instagram/dmjatia)

Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani, wore a Versace gown for one of the events at the pre-wedding gala.

“Unmasking @shloka11’s inner princess. The fit, the vibe, and the night was 100,” Diya Mehta Jatia wrote, sharing photos of her sister.

Radhika Merchant, the bride-to-be, was among those who dropped a comment on Diya Mehta's post.

"Best girl," Merchant wrote, accompanying her loving comment with a red heart emoji.

See Radhika Merchant's comment here:

Radhika Merchant dropped a comment on Shloka Mehta's photos. (Instagram/dmjatia)

Shloka Mehta's exquisite blue and golden gown was inspired by Gigi Hadid's look at the Met Gala in 2018, Diya Mehta said.

“Didi was keen to work with Versace. So this is something we started from the time the dates were set for the events. It was the first design house we connected with. My sister had just had a baby, so her body was constantly changing in this one year. They made it very easy to work around that," she told The Nod.

For other events at the second pre-wedding, Shloka Mehta wore a white puff-sleeved crop top and pants by UK-based designer Sabina Bilenko. On the same day, she wore a stunning dress inspired by Vincent van Gogh's “The Starry Night”.

Another outfit that Shloka Mehta wore, picked by her sister, was a Chanel tunic with pants, designed by the iconic Karl Lagerfeld.

Over the weekend, more pictures of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani from too emerged on social media.

When is the Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani wedding?

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. The celebrations will be held over three days, with separate days dedicated for the main wedding ceremony, a day for blessings and a grand reception at the Jio World Centre in the city's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The dress code for the wedding festivities are Indian-themed.