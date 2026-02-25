‘No MBA will prepare you for this’: Tanmay Bhat’s hiring questions go viral
Tanmay Bhat is looking for a new podcast producer, and his hiring form for the position is going viral for its creative questions
Tanmay Bhat is looking for a new podcast producer, and his hiring form for the position is going viral for its creative questions. While most job application forms require candidates to distill their life into the bare bones of education, achievements and professional history, Tanmay Bhat’s hiring process appears to be different.
“Tell me 2 of what you think are your most controversial opinions,” read one question in his job application form. Another simply asked, “What is the meaning of life?”
“What do you think about Bryan Johnson?” a question read, while another asked job-seekers for their two most controversial opinions. (Also read: Tanmay Bhat’s net worth is ₹665 crore? Comedian dispels rumours: ‘This number is wildly off’)
Tanmay Bhat’s hiring post
The questions surprised many who came across Bhat’s post advertising the position. Several social media users said they were impressed with the form, where technical questions were few and queries ranged from “favourite subreddit” to “What's your best work so far?”
“Hello, looking for a content producer for my second channel. Somebody into business, start ups, health, finance, pop culture (basically my twitter timeline) so thought I'd put it out here on Twitter itself. Here's a form to apply: Thank you!” Bhat wrote while sharing the link to the form on X (formerly Twitter).
Some who came across the form also noted how job-seekers could not possibly use AI to answer the questions. The questions also suggested that Bhat is looking for a well-rounded individual who is aware of the latest trends and pop culture references. As such, many expressed admiration for Tanmay Bhat’s hiring strategy.
Internet reacts: ‘Crazy creative’
“No MBA will prepare you for this interview. No MBA will match the opportunity this role provides,” wrote Saumya Saxena.
“What an insanely cool hiring form! 1 technical question and 20 life questions,” said Shikhar, founder of Binary.so.
“No degree can help you with this. It's crazy creative,” a user added.
“As someone in recruiting, I rarely come across such interesting application forms! You can tell how deeply a founder has thought over a role (or rather the need for it) by just glancing through this,” another pointed out.
A few people said they would fill the form purely as an intellectual exercise, knowing full well that they have little chance of landing a job.
“Hey tanmay, I am not into podcast production, but I saw the form and it's something different and unique. I liked it. Most people fill these job forms using AI, you've mentioned questions here that AI can't answer. I'll just fill it up just because the questions are fun,” wrote X user Amanpreet Singh.
Who is Tanmay Bhat?
Tanmay Bhat is an Indian comedian, YouTuber, writer, performer, producer and digital creator. He came into prominence as one of the co-founders of the comedy collective and creative agency AIB, a hugely popular satire channel that has been credited for shaping India’s online comedy scene.
In 2020, Bhat launched his own creative advertising agency called Moonshot.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More