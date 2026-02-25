‘No MBA will prepare you for this’: Tanmay Bhat’s hiring questions go viral

Tanmay Bhat is looking for a new podcast producer, and his hiring form for the position is going viral for its creative questions. While most job application forms require candidates to distill their life into the bare bones of education, achievements and professional history, Tanmay Bhat’s hiring process appears to be different. Tanmay Bhat is hiring --- and his job application form is viral for its unique questions. (Instagram/@tanmaybhat) “Tell me 2 of what you think are your most controversial opinions,” read one question in his job application form. Another simply asked, “What is the meaning of life?” “What do you think about Bryan Johnson?” a question read, while another asked job-seekers for their two most controversial opinions. (Also read: Tanmay Bhat’s net worth is ₹665 crore? Comedian dispels rumours: ‘This number is wildly off’) Tanmay Bhat’s hiring post The questions surprised many who came across Bhat’s post advertising the position. Several social media users said they were impressed with the form, where technical questions were few and queries ranged from “favourite subreddit” to “What's your best work so far?”

“Hello, looking for a content producer for my second channel. Somebody into business, start ups, health, finance, pop culture (basically my twitter timeline) so thought I'd put it out here on Twitter itself. Here's a form to apply: Thank you!” Bhat wrote while sharing the link to the form on X (formerly Twitter). Some who came across the form also noted how job-seekers could not possibly use AI to answer the questions. The questions also suggested that Bhat is looking for a well-rounded individual who is aware of the latest trends and pop culture references. As such, many expressed admiration for Tanmay Bhat’s hiring strategy. Internet reacts: ‘Crazy creative’ “No MBA will prepare you for this interview. No MBA will match the opportunity this role provides,” wrote Saumya Saxena. “What an insanely cool hiring form! 1 technical question and 20 life questions,” said Shikhar, founder of Binary.so.