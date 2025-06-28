‘No need to be oversmart’: Faridabad CA firm shames student for asking about stipend

A student’s Reddit post claiming a CA firm shamed them after asking about working hours and stipend before applying for an articleship has prompted a heated discussion on social media. The student argued that asking such questions helps avoid time waste for both parties, but the firm’s abrupt response sparked outrage online, with many calling it unprofessional and exploitative. A CA student’s claim about a conversation with a potential employer has triggered Reddit. (Unsplash (Representational image), Reddit/ManglamIsLive)

“I contacted a firm and asked for timing and the expected stipend, they said there was no need to oversmart. Why so? If my timing can't be adjusted, why would I waste time on interviews in these firms? Instead, I can go on to those firms with whom my timing will be adjustable. I was trying to save time for the firm, too. But this kind of behaviour leaves a dent in the firm's image. These kinds of principals exploit articles after getting registered. Stay safe, everyone (sic),” the Reddit user wrote. While reacting to a remark to the post, the student further added that the company was a mid-sized Faridabad-based CA firm.

The WhatsApp screenshot shared along with the post shows the student asking about the time and the stipend for the articleship. Instead of answering, the potential employer shames the student and then asks the person not to visit the firm.

Take a look at the entire post:

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “Toxic work culture early signs.” Another added, “Oversmart is the most retarded word in Indian vocabulary. It's mostly used by corrupt people who are too afraid to answer some legitimate questions.”

A third expressed, “Time is okay. However, the stipend must be discussed only at the end of the interview. And it will be your wish whether to join or not after the interview.” Disagreeing, another Reddit user said, “Why? I strongly disagree. If they expect to know everything (educational qualification, skills, etc.) and make a shortlisting with the help of a CV beforehand, what's bothering them to disclose the stipend upfront so that potential articles can also make their shortlisting based on their requirement or alignment, which will ultimately save time & effort for both parties? If not, it's HYPOCRISY only. Negotiation is different, but non-disclosure of expected or range is utterly disgusting.”

A fourth commented, “No offence, mate, but the two questions you asked would probably result in me asking you not to come to my firm as well. You didn't ask about exposure, mentoring or specialisation. Your questions focused on money and time. They portray that you're just looking for the place that will pay you the most for your time rather than a place that will teach you and groom you to be a professional of tomorrow.” The OP responded, “No offence, mate; I have already watched the exposure and specialisation on the website, and then I proceeded to talk with them. Also, I am transferring, so I have already shared my CV with my work experience in my previous firm. So I can ask this question.”