Office ke bahar 10 bande le aaunga kal’: Delhi employer recounts chilling threat from new employee

Hiring your first employee can be nerve-racking, but it turned into something worse for one employer in Delhi. In a Reddit post, a man working at his father’s furniture store claimed that a new employee made health excuses, vanished with money and then threatened him. A Delhi employer’s claims about receiving a threat from a new employee have sparked a heated discussion on Reddit. (Pixabay)

“The guy didn't show up on the joining date and kept delaying for about 3-4 days, stating some health issues. He came 4 days after the joining date (when I wasn't available in the office due to some personal commitment), called me and said he only came to talk to me. He came the next day, did some work, asked for 500 rupees at EOD stating he needed them for ultrasound,” the man wrote, adding that he had hired the candidate from a reputed job portal.

The employer continued that the man kept asking for money, and he finally gave ₹500, after which he vanished for a few days. The employee then started demanding more money and when refused, he allegedly said, “Office ke bahar 10 bande le aaunga kal (I will gather 10 men outside your office tomorrow).”

How did social media react?

An individual remarked, “Don't think this person can do much if he's threatening for 350rs. Also, why was he asking for the money if he didn't show up for three more days?” The OP replied, “I think he is bluffing too, but I'm scared at the possibility of him actually showing up. I don't know, dude; these kinda guys could do anything. He said, ‘I worked for a day, and you hired me for 25k/month, so it comes to 850 per day. Give me that since you are terminating me, or wait for 10-15 days, and I'll be back."

Another joined, “Did you not have him sign a contract of some kind? Where it specifies the terms of termination, minimum terms, notice period, leaves etc? If not, you should in the future.”

A third added, “If you can, figure out how to report his profile to Naukri. Send him a formal email saying he’s been paid 500 for x number of hours (if he indeed did any work). Let him know his employment is terminated. Let him know if he threatens you further, ki woh 35rs ke liye 10 bande layega toh wakai gazab hojayega. Formally likh dena that as he didn’t work, he won’t get paid. And him contacting you further will result in your filing a police complaint against him. Bus. Don’t be scared. Barking dogs seldom bite and ig you have cameras? Let him know, too. For your protection, you can let the police know if you’re really scared.”

A fourth wrote, “You, my friend, ended up hiring a fraud. Anyway, he will not do anything. Block him and do your work. Hire someone else and do a proper background check.”