Delhi man claims employer owes him four months of unpaid salary, shares WhatsApp chat with boss

A Delhi-based graphic designer has sparked a wave of sympathy and support after sharing his distressing experience of not being paid for four months. His LinkedIn post, which has gone viral, sheds light on his struggle with his employer, VMS Pvt Ltd, who allegedly failed to honour his salary payments despite his repeated efforts to resolve the issue. A Delhi-based graphic designer captured the internet's attention by revealing his struggle of not receiving payment for four months from his employer.(LinkedIn/Lucky Siddiqui)

(Also read: Delhi man shares resignation letter with 'finest reasons': ‘With this salary it’s not possible’)

The unresolved struggle

Lucky Siddiqui, who worked as a Graphic Designer for VMS Pvt Ltd, explained in his post that he met all job expectations and fulfilled his responsibilities, yet his salary was withheld for four consecutive months. In his now-viral LinkedIn post, he expressed his frustration, stating that his numerous attempts to resolve the issue through internal communication were met with silence.

“I worked with VMS Pvt Ltd as a Graphic Designer, and despite fulfilling all my responsibilities and meeting expectations, I haven’t received my salary for four months,” Siddiqui wrote. “I’ve tried multiple times to resolve this through internal communication, but unfortunately, the issue remains unresolved."

A desperate plea for help

Feeling increasingly desperate and uncertain about how to proceed, Siddiqui shared a screenshot of a conversation with one of his bosses, who allegedly asked him not to call or risk being blocked. This added to his sense of helplessness. Seeking advice from his LinkedIn community, he asked for guidance on how to handle the situation and whether there were legal or professional steps he could take to recover his dues.

“As professionals, we rely on timely payment to support ourselves and our families. It's disheartening to face such a situation, especially after dedicating so much effort and time to a company,” Siddiqui said. “I hope no one else has to go through this experience. Please feel free to share your thoughts or suggestions.”

Support from the online community

Siddiqui’s post quickly garnered attention, with numerous users expressing their solidarity and offering advice. One user suggested, “You should consult a labour lawyer and file a complaint. No one should be treated like this.”

Another commenter shared, “Unfortunately, this isn’t uncommon. I had a similar issue a few years ago. You could approach the Ministry of Labour or file a case in the labour court.”

A third individual expressed empathy, saying, “I’m so sorry you’re going through this, Lucky. No one deserves this kind of treatment, especially when you’re doing your job well.”

(Also read: Bengaluru techie earned ₹35,000 per month after 9 years of working at one of India’s largest IT firms)

One more comment read, “This is terrible, and it should be shared to raise awareness. People like you deserve to be treated fairly.”

A fifth commenter added, “I think you should also document everything, including the communication you’ve had with them. It might help if you have to take legal action.”