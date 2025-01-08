Delhi man shares resignation letter with 'finest reasons': ‘With this salary it’s not possible’

A resignation email penned by an employee for a rather unique reason has taken social media by storm. Shared by Rishabh Singh, co-founder of EngineerHub, the letter blends humour and frustration in equal measure, making it a viral sensation. Singh posted a screenshot of the email on X (formerly Twitter), sparking widespread reactions and discussions. The employee expressed disappointment, citing an unusual but relatable reason for leaving.(X/@Rishabhsingh)

Titled “Resignation Letter,” the email starts on a straightforward note but quickly takes a witty turn. The employee writes:

“After two wonderful years of dedication and hard work, it seems my salary has remained as frozen as my hopes for an increment.”

He goes on to express his disappointment, citing a rather unusual yet relatable reason for leaving. The employee revealed that he wanted to pre-book the iQOO 13 smartphone, priced at ₹51,999, but couldn’t afford it with his current salary. Highlighting his concern, he humorously added:

“I’m worried how will my career move fast, if I don’t have enough salary to buy the fastest phone in India?”

The email ends with the employee announcing his last working day as December 4, 2024, and thanking the company for the experience. He concludes by promising a smooth handover.

Take a look at the post:

The resignation resonated with the internet, garnering a mix of laughter and appreciation for its candidness. Users flooded the post with comments. One said, “Give him the phone and keep him,” while another remarked, “It was so smooth.”

Another added, “seems like the phone promotion email.”

A candid resignation letter from a Ghanaian employee previously captured the internet's attention. Shared on the Instagram page Wall Streat Oasis, the letter featured an unexpected twist: the employee announced their departure for a new job but made it clear they were open to returning if things didn’t work out.

“I will come back,” he wrote in the note, which amused many online users while others praised his honesty and straightforward approach to navigating career changes.