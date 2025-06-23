'Mujhe kaam pasand nahi aaya': Employee quits on Day 1, HR's angry post sparks debate

A LinkedIn post by an HR executive narrated a baffling incident where a newly hired employee quit the job after just one day by saying that she did not like the work she was given. “Mujhe yeh kaam pasand nahi aaya (I didn’t like the job)," she said. An Indian employee quit on Day 1 of his new job over a toxic boss

The HR professional expressed her disbelief at the abrupt exit, revealing that the candidate left without a phone call or any explanation. While the sales role was challenging, she explained that this was clearly communicated to the candidate before the offer was made.

“No job becomes perfect in a day. No company can prove everything in 24 hours. And no role will ever feel ‘comfortable’ until you give it your time, energy, and mindset," she said.

The HR executive also advised other job candidates to ask questions regarding their job title during the interview to avoid similar situations.

"To all candidates—please understand this: Ask your doubts clearly during the interview. If you're unsure, wait—don't rush to say yes. Once committed, try to give your role a fair chance before deciding it's "not for you." And most importantly, communicate. Silence never shows professionalism. Growth doesn’t come from perfect jobs—it comes from patience, clarity, and learning from discomfort," she said.

Post divides internet

The post quickly gained traction on LinkedIn and divided social media users. While some were stunned by the candidate's blunt refusal to continue, others sided with her and wondered what drove her to call it quits so soon.

One user suggested, "Rather than posting this, you should find out what she did not like. "

Another wrote, "HR ghosts the candidates mid-interview process, doesn’t respect their time, doesn’t value their capabilities, and for them, it’s normal, but when the same thing is done by the candidate, then they are wrong."

A third user blamed "Gen Z" candidates' attitudes. "It's the Gen Z effect; we all faced the same challenge. Even after 1 month of training induction, therole explanation. Suddenly, their mood swings have arisen and leave the job 0-30 days from the production floor," they wrote.