‘No petting!’: Doggo refuses dad’s pets, leaves netizens in splits

The Internet is a treasure trove when it comes to showcasing videos of adorable doggos demanding pets and cuddles. But that is not the case for this Alaskan Klee Kai named Skye. A video shared on the doggo’s Instagram account shows the pooch refusing pets from its dad. The whole episode will leave you laughing and gushing simultaneously.

“Only mom is allowed to pet me, dad,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video shows Skye running away from her dad as he tries to pet her. What makes the video more hilarious is the voice-over playing in the background of the video.

Take a look at the clip:





Shared on March 25, the clip has garnered over 2 million views and several likes. Netizens found the clip to be very amusing. While some were in love with the pooch, others expressed the funny episode in hilarious ways. Many simply shared heart emojis to show their liking for the video.

“The way she walks away from your hand,” wrote an Instagram user. “This dog is like a cat,” commented another. “I love the voice over. ‘Go pet your mother!’,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable doggo?

