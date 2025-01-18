‘No text, no call, no photo’: Gen Z’s list of baby rules before giving birth sparks debate

A list of baby rules read by a radio host claiming that they came from a Gen Z woman about to give birth has sparked a conversation about generational differences on social media. The video sparked a divide online, with some users siding with the Gen Z mom while others expressed opposing views. Australian radio show hosts read a detailed list by a Gen Z about to give birth. (Instagram/@kyleandjackieo)

The announcement was read on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show. Jackie reads, “We're drawing closer to the birth of our daughter, and we couldn't be more excited. Unfortunately, we have to implement some rules and boundaries. We hope you can respect our wishes, and no one takes these personally.”

She then continues reading the rules, which include several points like no visitors at the hospital, no announcement of the baby’s birth or her name, no touching or kissing the baby for at least two weeks and several others guidelines.

Take a look at the video here:

Video divides social media:

The post prompted people to share varied comments. While some shared that the parents had gone too far with their “baby rules”, a few praised them for setting boundaries.

“In a few months, she'll be wondering why no one comes to visit and why no one is helping her!” posted an Instagram user. Another agreed and added, “The rules themselves are understandable, but the fact they sent a huge announcement to tell people they are excluded and cut off tells me they like the attention and drama. This couple sounds insufferable.”

However, a third argued and commented, “So the way that everybody rolled their eyes after the second one- you think you’re entitled to this woman and her baby after you didn’t try to check in on her or her baby during her pregnancy? Seriously? You guys are the one in the wrong. She does not owe you access to her child if you can’t even be bothered to check in on her.” A fourth wrote, “I love it, boundaries.”

The Instagram bio of Kyle and Jackie O's page shows that they run “Australia’s number one show” on the radio channel KIIS 1065. In addition to discussing viral social media shares and trends, they also share content that gives a glimpse of their personal lives.