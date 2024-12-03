‘Gen Z rude, difficult to work with’: Woman's post sparks debate, internet says ‘stereotyping’

A recent post on social media about Gen Z’s behavior in the workplace is going viral, raising questions about their ability to collaborate with colleagues. Representational Image

An X user, Harnidh Kaur, shared her thoughts, revealing that many of her friends are now reluctant to hire Gen Z employees—not because they lack intelligence or skills, but due to challenges with their behavior and social interactions at work.

She said, "So many of my friends are now not hiring Gen Z, not because they aren’t smart or good at their jobs (they are), but because they’re rude, difficult to work with, and don’t know how to behave with other colleagues. Honestly, it’s hard to defend a lot of it."

In her post, she quoted someone who has tried to bridge the generational gap, highlighting a common complaint: "They expect everyone to make space for and care about their feelings, but if you ask them to care about anyone else’s, it’s too much work for them and they lash out."

How did X users react?

X users shared a wide range of reactions to the concerns raised about Gen Z’s workplace behavior. Some expressed understanding, acknowledging that while Gen Z might struggle with social skills in a professional setting, they care deeply about issues that earlier generations often overlooked. One user said, "I do feel they care deeply about things our generation didn’t care much about. Don’t know how to behave with other colleagues could be a personal opinion, or is this a trend?"

Others strongly disagreed with the generalizations, arguing that older generations, such as Boomers and Millennials, are equally guilty of making sweeping judgments. One user countered, "Way to go with the generalisation! I can say the same for Boomers and Millennials who don’t want to pay their employees fairly, have no life of their own, and are mostly intolerant of diversity. Yes, they generalize too."

There were also comments that largely agreed with the criticism of Gen Z, particularly their sense of entitlement without delivering on work responsibilities. "Largely agree. Sense of entitlement is too much, without the onus of delivering!" one user remarked.

However, a few users cautioned that such discussions feel like unfair stereotyping. "Feels too much like stereotyping," one user pointed out.

