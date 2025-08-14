Noida employee shares manager’s surprising response to leave request: ‘Don’t take unnecessary stress’

In India, employees often joke that getting leaves approved, especially when it stretches over a weekend, is harder than getting a promotion. But a recent exchange shared on LinkedIn has caught the attention of people. A LinkedIn post by a Noida employee went viral after she shared her boss’s surprising reply to her long weekend leave request.(Pexels/Representational Image)

On LinkedIn, Kanika Raina, a digital marketing manager from Noida, shared the short exchange she had with her boss. She had written to him asking for leave from August 12 to 14, which, paired with the Independence Day holiday on August 15 and the weekend on August 16 and 17.

Instead of just approving her leave, her manager, Saurabh Gupta, added a thoughtful message that brightened her day: “Leave approved. Enjoy your trip to the fullest. Don’t take unnecessary stress. We will manage in your absence. Cheers,” he wrote.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the LinkedIn post.(@Kanika Raina/LinkedIn)

Raina added that being part of a culture that truly backs its employees makes a huge difference. “We often hear ‘We’ve got your back’ in offices, but very few teams actually live by it,” she wrote.

The post was shared on August 11 and has since gained more than 5,000 likes and several comments.

Internet reacts

LinkedIn users loved the post and praised the manager’s kind reply. Many said it is rare to see bosses who really support their team. Some shared their own stories, while others admired the positive work culture.

One of the users, Dhruv Kumar, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “These are fiction, please wake up as your leave is rejected.”

A second user, Stephen Abraham, quipped, "Not to brag, but my Manager would give me a 1 day leave if I broke my leg. Of course, I'll have to send a written mail with proofs."

Another user, Sahil Sud, commented, "It's inspiring to see such a supportive leadership approach."

Other users reacted positively to the post, praising the manager’s thoughtful reply and sharing their own similar experiences.