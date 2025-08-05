'Not a real commitment': Manager says hiring Gen Z feels like chasing a casual collab

Gen Z and traditional work culture don’t always match, and a manager’s viral Reddit post has shown how big the gap can actually be. An honest post about hiring Gen Z from a manager went viral online.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The post, shared by a manager, described how Gen Z's often see jobs in a different way. However in the post, Gen Z was praised for being tech-savvy, confident, and open about mental health. But the manager also shared some frustrations.

In the post, the manager (@CaregiverRoutine3258) mentions that some job seekers came late to interviews, didn’t show up for second rounds, or turned down offers because full-time remote work wasn’t available. A few new hires even asked for flexible hours just days after joining, or didn’t take feedback well.

“They act like a job is a short-term collab, not a real commitment,” the manager wrote. “I respect boundaries, but basic professionalism still matters.”

Check out the post here:

The manager’s take on Gen Z work habits.(@CaregiverRoutine3258/Reddit)

"Gen Z wants flexibility, purpose, and $100K all on day one," the caption of the post reads.

Gen Z and the 'career catfishing' trend:

Gen Z is also making waves with a new trend called “career catfishing.” According to a report by CVGenius, an online CV platform, career catfishing is when Gen Z employees accept job offers but then don’t show up on their first day, and give no notice.

Here's how people reacted to this post:

The Reddit post sparked a mix of reactions online. Some users agreed with the manager, saying they had faced similar challenges with Gen Z's expecting too much, too soon. Others defended Gen Z, arguing that the generation is simply setting healthy boundaries and refusing to settle for outdated work norms.

One of the users, @Paxa, commented, “They're probably just more vocal about it. I wanted that too as a Millennial. Reality hit pretty fast and showed that it wasn't going to happen.”

Another user, @BitLegit8, commented, “And Gen X & Boomers want us to buy their houses worth 75k for 425k with a 60k salary and 16k daycare bill… so we’re all a little delusional, I suppose.”

A few users pointed out that both sides need to adapt; managers should modernise their approach, while young workers should understand that jobs still come with basic responsibilities.