Noida man says ‘it’s not easy to work in IT’ as weekend meeting crosses 9 hours

A Noida-based man has sparked a conversation online after sharing a glimpse of what he described as the exhausting reality of working from home in the information technology sector. In a video posted on Instagram, he showed that a work meeting had continued for nearly 10 hours on a Saturday.

A Noida man revealed the stressful side of IT work after attending a nearly 10-hour weekend meeting. (Instagram/thisisyourmaddy)

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The man, identified as Maddy, shared the clip on his Instagram account, @thisisyourmaddy. The text overlaid on the video read, “Truth about WFH in IT.”

Nearly 10-hour meeting on a weekend

In the video, Maddy said that his screen was being shared as part of an ongoing task and pointed out that the meeting had already lasted nine hours and 37 minutes.

“Let me tell you one reality of working in IT. A task is currently in progress, and my screen is being shared. Just look at how long this meeting has been going on: nine hours and 37 minutes, and it is still continuing. This is unbelievable, guys!” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the meeting was taking place on August 1, a Saturday, highlighting how work had extended into the weekend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the meeting was taking place on August 1, a Saturday, highlighting how work had extended into the weekend. {{/usCountry}}

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“Today is August 1, a Saturday, and we are working over the weekend, attending such a long meeting and handling so much work. From the outside, people may think that an IT job, especially working from home, is very easy, but you can see the reality for yourself,” he said.

According to Maddy, the people attending the meeting had received only a few short breaks during the day. “Someone has been sitting in a meeting for nearly 10 hours, with only two or three breaks of around 10 minutes each. That is it, and there are four people in the meeting,” he said.

‘Working in IT is not easy’

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Maddy said the workload in the sector could often blur the distinction between weekdays and weekends. He also claimed that the meeting could continue until late at night.

“Working in IT is not easy. The workload is intense, and there is hardly any difference between weekdays and weekends here. This meeting may continue for 10 to 12 hours in total, as the work is likely to go on until 10 or 11 at night,” he said.

Concluding the video, he advised people to think carefully before choosing between a job, an IT career or running a business.

Watch the clip here:

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Social media users react

The post drew several reactions from users, with many relating to the stress of weekend work. One user wrote, “Bro, I can feel the pain of working on weekends.” Another commented, “Bro, make sure you take a comp-off. But yes, it’s really stressful.”

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However, not everyone agreed with the message of the video. One person wrote, “This is propaganda. Work from home is the best!” Another user simply said, “I can relate with you brother.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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