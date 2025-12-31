Noida office employees pick male managers over women bosses in viral video: 'Even females are not supporting females'

Choosing a manager is often seen as a matter of trust, comfort, and past experience. But a recent viral video from a Noida office has reopened the debate on how employees view male and female leaders at the workplace. Employees at Cloud Science Labs took part in a popular “this or that” trend.(@cloudsciencelabs/Instagram)

The video has triggered strong reactions online, with many questioning why women in leadership still struggle to receive equal support.

“Quick choices. Real reactions. One team. Because sometimes the best way to connect is through simple moments,” the caption of the post reads.

Female employees choose male boss:

In the video, shared on Instagram, employees at Cloud Science Labs took part in a popular “this or that” trend, where participants had to choose between two options.

One of the questions asked was whether they would prefer a female manager or a male manager.

Surprisingly, everyone chose the male manager option. This included female employees as well, which later became the main reason for online criticism and discussion.

Social media reacts:

Social media users reacted strongly to the video, with many calling it disappointing.

One of the users commented, “Even Females are not supporting the female manager choice.”

A second user commented, “I have a female supervisor who is truly amazing. People often underestimate women, but they're incredibly dedicated.”

A third user commented, "Worked under male, female, and nonbinary managers. And I can say gender does not matter!!"

“The 4 women in front will never be able to be a good team lead,” another user commented.