Noida techie shares concern as unemployed flatmate battles rejection and anxiety: ‘Feels bad seeing him like this’

Job hunt struggles faced by young graduates have once again come into focus after a social media post highlighted the emotional toll of repeated rejections and uncertainty.

A Noida techie wrote about the anxiety faced by his unemployed flatmate(Pexels./Representational Image)

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The post reflects how the pressure of not securing a job after college can quietly impact mental health and confidence.

Aditya, a software developer based in Noida, shared the post on X (formerly Twitter), describing the situation of his flatmate who has been unable to find a job.

“I feel bad”

The techie wrote that four of them live together, while he has a full-time job, and two others are doing internships; one flatmate still remains unemployed.

According to him, the difference in their situations has become more visible with time, especially in the way his friend’s behaviour has changed.

Aditya wrote that his flatmate has been growing increasingly quiet and stressed. On some days, the young man opens up and expresses his worries, often saying he feels lost and unsure about what to tell his family.

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{{^usCountry}} “I just feel bad seeing him like this. I wish I could do something,” the techie wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I just feel bad seeing him like this. I wish I could do something,” the techie wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite making efforts, including attending interviews, the flatmate has faced repeated rejection. Aditya pointed out that one of the key challenges has been his friend’s lack of strong English communication skills, which has made it harder to succeed in interviews. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite making efforts, including attending interviews, the flatmate has faced repeated rejection. Aditya pointed out that one of the key challenges has been his friend’s lack of strong English communication skills, which has made it harder to succeed in interviews. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This phase is really hard, especially for final year students who didn’t get placed. People think they are not capable, but that’s not true,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This phase is really hard, especially for final year students who didn’t get placed. People think they are not capable, but that’s not true,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds. {{/usCountry}}

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Check out the post here:

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

X users reacted strongly to the post, with many expressing sympathy for the struggling flatmate and sharing similar experiences of job rejections after graduation.

Several users said they had gone through the same phase and understood the pressure of facing family expectations while being unemployed.

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One of the users commented, “Life is much more than college placement. We had the same situation in IIT Bombay 4th year placements.”

A second user commented, “It was 1998, six of us staying. Only 2 had decent jobs. Rest 4 struggled for 2-3 years...worked on 2-3K jobs until one day things took a turn for each.”

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A third user commented, “This hits close. The job market is brutal right now, and the silence from companies after interviews is its own kind of torture.”

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A fourth user commented, “Damn, such fragile young people nowadays...years back, many struggled for 2-3 years sometimes to land a job but just kept trying.”

“You're right, it's just a bad phase. I got rejected for the same reason in about 20 to 25 interviews over three years, but now I'm earning more than I ever expected,” another user commented.

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