Northern French coast witnesses return of over 250 wild seals
Crowds of seals lie on the sand, some wriggling towards the water, on the northern French coast where they are staging a comeback.
Drone images show around 250 wild grey seals, adults and cubs, frolicking at low tide near the town of Marck.
Seals started to disappear from the Cote d'Opale in the 1970s, under pressure from fishermen who saw them as rivals for their catch.
Seals, which have no natural predators in the English Channel, have been a protected species in France since the 1980s and as a result they have begun to return to the coast.
"At low tide, they settle here to get fat, to rest and to prepare for their upcoming hunt at sea," seal enthusiast Jerome Gressier told Reuters.
According to a 2018 report of the Hauts-de-France region’s Eco-Phoques project, at least 1,100 seals now live in the area.
In the region's Baie de Somme, harbour seal numbers grew by 14.4% between 1990 and 2017, while grey seals rose by 20%, the study found.
Gressier uses a long-focus lens to identify injured seals.
"It allows us to see if there are any animals who are caught in nets," he said. "It hurts them enormously if they are caught by the neck."
Injured seals are treated at a nearby animal rescue centre in Calais.
Centre manager Christel Gressier says many of the animals they deal with are seals, some abandoned by their mothers.
"At around three weeks, the mother will quickly teach it to hunt, but if the seal is not able to manage, or do it quickly enough, she leaves and she goes about her business," she said. "It is at this moment that we can intervene for seals that would not have been able to adapt quickly enough."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Larry the cat completes 10 years as UK's chief mouser
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army dogs deployed to demonstrate capability to detect Covid-19. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Northern French coast witnesses return of over 250 wild seals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foot-bridge decorated with bamboo inaugurated in Guwahati
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boats powered by wind energy compete in 20 km-long race in Magdalla port, Surat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Pawri tou shuru hui hai’: Influencer shares fun video of vibing to viral track
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo creates abstract art piece with paws. Netizens love it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of baby panda Xiao Qi Ji enjoying sweet potato may brighten up your day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fluffy poodles to majestic huskies: Siliguri's dog show draws big crowd
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man's proposal to partner after moving to new house may make you say aww
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Instagram shares musical message of love from twin sisters Kiran and Nivi. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Isn’t it beautiful,’ diplomat asks while sharing gorgeous video of Norway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can you decipher this code shared by CIA? It has a special message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, Navy divers slither down from chopper with sniffer dogs. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York-based Buddhist temple’s food pantry turns into a lifeline for people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox