Not just rent: Gurgaon woman reveals hidden monthly costs of living as a couple in city

A Gurgaon-based woman has sparked a conversation online after sharing a detailed breakdown of her monthly household expenses as part of a married couple living in the city. The video, posted on Instagram by Anushka, highlights the often overlooked costs of urban living and has resonated with many viewers navigating similar financial realities.

A woman detailed her household budget in Gurgaon.(Instagram/kokoroliving_byanushka)

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In the clip, Anushka says, “We are a married couple living in Gurgaon and this is how much we spend in a month. Hum ek 2BHK semi-furnished flat mein rehte hain and for this, we pay 37,000 per month with maintenance.” She further explains that the couple spends “2,500 to our cleaning maid” and “10,000 to 15,000 per month” on groceries.

Breaking down other recurring costs, she adds, “Car fueling ke liye we pay anywhere between 6,000 to 8,000. For utilities, we pay 5,600.” The couple also spends on lifestyle and discretionary items. “We did online and offline shopping this month and in total we paid 10,000. For outside food, we pay anywhere between 4,000 to 5,000,” she says, concluding, “Here is our total sum of the expenses, ₹75 to 80K.”

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{{^usCountry}} The video was shared with the caption, “How much does it actually cost to live in Gurgaon? We did the math… and the result shocked us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared with the caption, “How much does it actually cost to live in Gurgaon? We did the math… and the result shocked us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts to Gurgaon cost of living {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts to Gurgaon cost of living {{/usCountry}}

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The post has drawn a range of reactions, with several users relating to the figures while others expressed surprise at the relatively controlled spending.

One user wrote, “This is actually quite realistic for Gurgaon, especially with rent being so high.” Another commented, “We were spending ₹90,000 every month in Gurgaon, and now in Kolkata we spend ₹55,000.”

(Also read: ‘Gurgaon is not for beginners’: Viral video shows massive queue outside newly opened Magnolia Bakery)

A third said, “Groceries in 10 to 15k is impressive, we end up spending much more.” Another user added, “Fuel cost alone is killing our budget these days.”

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Some viewers also reflected on lifestyle choices, with one writing, “Eating out only 4 to 5k is discipline, not everyone can do that.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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