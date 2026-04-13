Not just rent: Gurgaon woman reveals hidden monthly costs of living as a couple in city
A Gurgaon woman detailed her household expenses online, saying she and her husband spent ₹75,000 to ₹80,000 a month
A Gurgaon-based woman has sparked a conversation online after sharing a detailed breakdown of her monthly household expenses as part of a married couple living in the city. The video, posted on Instagram by Anushka, highlights the often overlooked costs of urban living and has resonated with many viewers navigating similar financial realities.
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In the clip, Anushka says, “We are a married couple living in Gurgaon and this is how much we spend in a month. Hum ek 2BHK semi-furnished flat mein rehte hain and for this, we pay 37,000 per month with maintenance.” She further explains that the couple spends “2,500 to our cleaning maid” and “10,000 to 15,000 per month” on groceries.
Breaking down other recurring costs, she adds, “Car fueling ke liye we pay anywhere between 6,000 to 8,000. For utilities, we pay 5,600.” The couple also spends on lifestyle and discretionary items. “We did online and offline shopping this month and in total we paid 10,000. For outside food, we pay anywhere between 4,000 to 5,000,” she says, concluding, “Here is our total sum of the expenses, ₹75 to 80K.”
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(Also read: Gurgaon CEO upgraded to business class mid-flight after woman swaps seats: 'She came and asked'){{/usCountry}}
The video was shared with the caption, “How much does it actually cost to live in Gurgaon? We did the math… and the result shocked us.”{{/usCountry}}
The video was shared with the caption, “How much does it actually cost to live in Gurgaon? We did the math… and the result shocked us.”{{/usCountry}}
Watch the clip here:{{/usCountry}}
Watch the clip here:{{/usCountry}}
Internet reacts to Gurgaon cost of living{{/usCountry}}
Internet reacts to Gurgaon cost of living{{/usCountry}}
The post has drawn a range of reactions, with several users relating to the figures while others expressed surprise at the relatively controlled spending.
One user wrote, “This is actually quite realistic for Gurgaon, especially with rent being so high.” Another commented, “We were spending ₹90,000 every month in Gurgaon, and now in Kolkata we spend ₹55,000.”
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A third said, “Groceries in 10 to 15k is impressive, we end up spending much more.” Another user added, “Fuel cost alone is killing our budget these days.”
Some viewers also reflected on lifestyle choices, with one writing, “Eating out only 4 to 5k is discipline, not everyone can do that.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)