‘Not lighting cigars with 2000 notes’: Burger Singh denies 47 crore funding report

Homegrown restaurant chain Burger Singh has denied an Entrackr report claiming it has raised ₹47 crore in a fresh round of funding. Burger Singh set the record straight in a press release that stands out for its wit and humour in a world of dry business reporting. Burger Singh issues a clarification on a report claiming it has raised ₹ 47 crore in funding.

“We’d like to clarify some excitement stirred up by an ‘exclusive’ report published by Entrackr on July 17th, 2025, claiming that Burger Singh has successfully raised ₹47.15 crore in a fresh funding round.

“We’re flattered. Truly. But unfortunately, and quite factually, that’s not true. Not yet, at least,” the burger chain said in its press release.

Misreading an MCA form

Burger Singh attributed the erroneous report to Entrackr misreading an MGT-14 filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). The company explained that MGT-14 is “a standard regulatory form that allows us to offer shares to potential investors.”

It further explained this misreporting with the use of an analogy that simplified the concept beautifully.

“It’s the corporate equivalent of listing your house on 99acres. It simply means: we’re open for business. It does not mean the house is sold, the money is in the bank, and we’re lighting cigars with ₹2000 notes,” explained the burger chain.

Not content with that, the company used a cricket analogy for Team India fans. “To use a cricket analogy, every Indian is still carrying the emotional baggage from that Lord’s Test — this is like reporting that India had won the match right before Siraj took guard against Shoaib Bashir’s second-last ball of the 75th over,” it said. “Sometimes the ball trickles back and knocks off the bails. And so do your hopes.”

In a nutshell

“Legally speaking, a MGT-14 is a pre-offer document, not a receipt. It’s an invitation. The investors still have to say yes, transfer the funds, and sign on the dotted line. None of that has happened yet. So any report implying otherwise is premature and frankly, misleading,” said Burger Singh.

In its report dated July 17, Entrackr claimed that Burger Singh is raising ₹47.15 crore (around $5.5 million) in a fresh round co-led by Negen Value Fund and Nine Rivers Capital. “Rhodium Trust will also participate alongside 19 other investors,” the report said.

Burger Singh calls it jumping the gun

Burger Singh called the report a case of “jumping the gun” without confirming actual transactions, likening it to “reviewing a restaurant based solely on the smell wafting from the kitchen”.

It acknowledged that Entrackr reached out to its CEO Kabir Jeet Singh via WhatsApp. However, “Kabir receives more unknown-number WhatsApps than a housing society aunty gets forwarded videos during Navratri. If he stopped to reply to all of them, that’s all he’d be doing all day,” said the chain.

“We’ll announce the fundraise when it’s real,” it concluded.

You can read the full press release here.