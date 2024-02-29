Pakistani group hacks Burger Singh’s website, company claps back with humour

A Pakistani group named Team Insane PK hacked the website of fast-food chain Burger Singh on February 27. Not only that, they also gave a ‘surprise makeover’ to the website. Burger Singh has shared details of the cyberattack on X with a touch of humour and also revealed their strategy for the future: “Burgers in hand, smile on the face - always”. Burger Singh's website was hacked by a Pakistani group on February 27. (Pixabay/Representational Image)

“Urgent advisory: Pakistani group hacks Burger Singh website,” wrote Burger Singh on X. Alongside, they shared a detailed post about the cyberattack.

In the post, they mentioned, “The backstory to this cyber saga? Well, it turns out, a cheeky promo code we once thought was a good idea (“Fpak20,” ring any bells?) was a great idea and landed better than we expected. In retrospect, offering discounts with geopolitical flair is a gift that keeps giving.”

The company added, “Their resume is impressive, in a ‘most wanted’ kind of way, and now, we’re the latest addition.”

Burger Singh also shared their strategy on the platform, saying, “We’re channelling our inner cool uncle and not just rushing to clean up the mess. Instead, we’re keeping the graffiti up for a day - think of it as an open mic night for hackers. It’s our way of saying: Take a good look, folks. Inspiration strikes in the oddest of places.”

They further added, “We’re too busy dreaming up the next big thing that’ll make Burger Singh larger than the GDP of some countries (no names mentioned, of course).”

Take a look at the entire post here:

The tweet was shared on February 27. It has since received widespread attention, including thousands of views and numerous likes and retweets. Many even left comments on the post.

Check out a few comments here:

“That is one good response to learn from! Quite commendable!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Now that’s what I call some hot and crispy reaction. You have some very cool headed people managing your BCP team.”

“What a great response! Kudos,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “A true Punjabi response to a crisis. Take a bow Singh.”

“Loved your reply, of course you are on a path to generate revenues more than GDP of some countries. Way to go.”