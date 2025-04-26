NRI asks desi Reddit how to prepare before India trip: ‘I have been living in US for more than 18 years’

Reddit turned advisor for a man who asked how he must prepare before his trip to India. The man claimed that he is an NRI living in the US, visiting his home turn after more than 18 years. Social media users flooded his post with various pieces of advice. A Reddit user posted that he is returning to India for a vacation with his family after nearly two decades. (Unsplash/littlej1428, Ferdinand Stöhr)

“NRI folks, I am having an upcoming trip to India with my family after a long time and need info on some basic things like,” he wrote. He asked about a phone connection before landing and creating a bank account. He also inquired if he and his kids needed to take some vaccinations before their trip.

“Regarding vaccination, I have never been with kids to India and want to be proactive. Probably not needed, but our family house is in front of a huge drain lake with lots of mosquitoes,” he added.

Take a look at the post:

Social media flooded the post's comments section with varied remarks and questions. An individual wrote, “Why do you need to open a bank account?”

Another added, “Mosquitoes: I took my 9-year-old daughter to India for the first time, and I went after 11 years myself to Mumbai. We didn't do any vaccinations, but I did take Mefloquin for malaria prevention. You start it a week before you leave and take it every week while you are there and weekly for 4 weeks after you return. Dosage is dependent on weight for kids. I would get enough for the first dose in the US (when we got it last Aug, it was back ordered in the US, and insurance would only cover five pills) and get the rest in India, where it is much cheaper. As long as the active is the same, the brand name does not matter. It is a tablet, so kids may have trouble swallowing it - try crushing it and adding it to yoghurt or ice cream. Also, mosquito repellent from India (Odomous) worked better than the insect repellents from the US. They didn't smell as awful when we were kids - LOL!”

Several people advised the NRI of how he could make his India trip smoother.