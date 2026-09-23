NRI shows deserted neighbourhood in USA: ‘ 15 crore houses but not a single person in sight’

An Indian woman living in the United States has contrasted the quiet suburban life of America with the lively, bustling neighbourhoods of India. On Instagram, she shared a video of her silent surroundings while reflecting on the isolation that often accompanies life in the US.

A woman shows empty streets in her quiet US neighbourhood (Instagram/@mslovelylifeusa)

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The woman, who is originally from Jharkhand, did not disclose the exact location where her video was filmed. Her video shows rows of modern, spacious suburban houses with neatly manicured lawns.

“Not one person in sight”

The woman, who posts under the handle “mslovelylifeusa”, noted how despite the high property value, the neighborhood streets remain mostly empty.

(Also read: Indian woman shows deserted streets in US at 9 am: ‘You will get everything except people’)

“Main apni poori community ka tour maarke aa jaaoon na, saare ghar koi 10 crore ke, koi 15 crore ke. Shaam ko agar main 6 baje poori community ke chakkar maarke bhi aa jaaoon na, aur zor-zor se main aawaazey maaroon na, cheekhoon toh meri aawaaz India tak chali jaayegi. Lekin yahan pe ek banda nahi nazar aane waala,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Roughly translated, she said: “if I take a tour of my whole community, all these homes are worth ₹10 crore to ₹15 crore. If I scream, my voice may reach India, but nobody here will hear me. You won't see a single person here. Not one person in sight. Neither a person, nor any trace of anyone.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Roughly translated, she said: “if I take a tour of my whole community, all these homes are worth ₹10 crore to ₹15 crore. If I scream, my voice may reach India, but nobody here will hear me. You won't see a single person here. Not one person in sight. Neither a person, nor any trace of anyone.” {{/usCountry}}

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The NRI captioned her video “America’s Dark Truth” and warned aspiring NRIs to keep in mind the fact that loneliness often accompanies life in the US.

Reflecting on her decade-long stay in the country, she explained that this quiet, solitary environment isn't isolated to her neighborhood, but is a common reality across most American suburban regions.

“Lekin yahan pe, chahe aap California chale jao, Texas chale jao, Virginia chale jao, kuch jagahon ko chhod kar ke, baaki sabhi jagah ki yahi halat hai,” she said.

(Also read: ‘What will you even do coming to America?’: NRI in US shows empty luxury neighbourhood at 6 pm)

Viral video sparks debate

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Her video has gone viral with more than 8 million views in one week. In the comments section, people debated the pros and cons of living abroad.

(Also read: Indian man opens up about loneliness in US, considers returning home for a sense of belonging)

“It’s peace, not loneliness,” wrote one person.

“This is called minding their own business and interfering in others life. They just come out when they want to go out. They stay inside do their work and sleep,” said another.

“This place is known for its peace, good education, and low population,” a third person pointed out.

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“You should come back to India,” a few commenters suggested.