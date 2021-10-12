Nurse sings in soulful voice to uplift patient’s spirit, video leaves people emotional

A video showcasing a nurse singing for her patient has left people emotional. Shared on Instagram, the clip shows her singing How Great Thou Art in a soulful voice.

Methodist Healthcare shared the video along with a descriptive caption. They wrote how the nurse named Allison Walker often sings to her patients to uplift their spirits.

“Allison Walker believes in the importance of spiritual and emotional healing of her patients, not just their physical recovery, especially during the pandemic. That’s why she incorporates her love of singing into her work at Methodist Hospital,” they wrote.

They also added a few more lines about what is showcased in the video they shared. “One COVID patient in particular – a church pastor, felt a turnaround in his healing once she sang gospel hymns to him. The patient captured this video of Allison singing “How Great Thou Art” to share with his family,” the hospital wrote.

The post is complete with a quote from Walker who has been a nurse for over a decade. “It’s a fearful time for patients. And so, sometimes I will be gowned up in full PPE singing, I'll give patients a hug, or I'll pray with them … whatever it takes,” she said.

Take a look at the video that may leave you teary-eyed:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 3,600 views. The post has also accumulated varied appreciative comments.

“This is beautiful!! My husband had a nurse who sang to him after his transplant at Methodist Specialty and Transplant. Looks like her, not sure though,” shared an Instagram user. “You are just my favorite hope of the day,” posted another. “Be still my heart. Bless her,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

