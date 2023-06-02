Oakland zoo erupts in joy as they welcome a white-handed baby gibbon

The Oakland Zoo in California recently shared an exciting update, as they proudly announced the arrival of a precious baby white-handed gibbon. This joyful occasion has been recognized as a significant milestone for the zoo's ongoing conservation initiatives. White-handed baby gibbon with its mother.(Facebook/@Oakland Zoo)

The baby was born just a few days ago to parents Mie, female, 12, and Rainier, male, 11. Mie began labouring around 3 PM on May 28. The animal care staff observed her through the live cam. As soon as the baby was born, Mie’s maternal instincts kicked in reports a press release shared by the zoo.

The official Facebook of Oakland Zoo also shared a post. They wrote, “Time to celebrate! We welcome the arrival of our newest resident, a white-handed gibbon baby, born this past weekend to parents Mei and Rainier. We are happy to report that after giving birth on Sunday evening, Mei immediately began demonstrating excellent maternal care by cradling and nursing her newborn baby.”

They further added, “Mei and Rainer were 'matched' as a good breeding pair by the gibbon Species Survival Plan, which helps ensure the sustainability of a healthy, genetically diverse gibbon population. This delivery comes after a four-year-long courtship between the two adult gibbons.”

This post was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 500 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

An individual wrote, "I’m so impressed by her comfort in swinging through the trees while holding a newborn. I’d be scared to even walk upstairs." A second added, "Congratulations!! We saw them Sunday morning-they are awesome. So glad Mama is taking good care of their new baby." "Oh, so many babies! it really is spring!" expressed a third.

