Rare Sumatran tigers finally born in US after 25 years

ByVrinda Jain
May 23, 2023 09:03 PM IST

After a wait of 25 years, the Memphis zoo has welcomed two Sumatran tigers. The zoo shared a video of their birth on social media.

The Memphis Zoo has welcomed two rare Sumatran tigers into their family. The zoo reported that on May 5, Dari, an 8-year-old Sumatran tiger, and Gusti, a four-year-old tiger became parents to two cubs for the first time. The Memphis Zoo also shared a video of the birth on their social media handles.

Rare Sumatran tigers at the Memphis zoo.(YouTube/@Memphis Zoo)
Rare Sumatran tigers at the Memphis zoo.(YouTube/@Memphis Zoo)

"As Dari approached her birthing date, she began to favor resting in her nesting box. Then, in the late evening of May 5, two cubs were born. As a first-time mom, Dari immediately showed her innate maternal instincts and began to groom her cubs. She allowed nursing within an hour and, at one point, gently moved cub #2 to be closer to cub #1. She is demonstrating herself to be a wonderful and attentive mother to her new cubs!" wrote the Memphis Zoo on YouTube.

As per the Memphis Zoo, Sumatran tiger are one of the endangered tiger subspecies. Tiger cubs were last seen at the Memphis Zoo in April of 1998, more than 25 years ago. Seven tiger cub births have previously been celebrated on the premises of this Zoo.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on May 19. Since being shared, it has been viewed over 1600 times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual wrote, "Welcome to the world!" A second added, "Congrats to all of you who dedicate life to the tiger." Another reacted using party popper emojis to express their excitement.

tiger tigers usa youtube
