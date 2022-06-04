Octogenarian couple’s dance to Jiggle Jiggle song is just too good to miss

If you are a regular user of Instagram then you must have come across many videos of people dancing to the song Jiggle Jiggle by Louis Theroux that is going crazily viral. The catchy song has resulted in a dance challenge with everyone participating in it. However, this video of an octogenarian couple doing the viral trend is just too adorable to miss.

The video was posted by Erika Rischko, an 82-year-old fitness junkie, on her personal Instagram account that has 1.04 lakh followers. The video was posted on May 8 and it has got 16.9 million views making it viral. The woman dressed in a pink t-shirt and blue denims is seen grooving to the song with her husband who is wearing a white tee and blue denims. The couple sways to the beats of the song and their dance steps are really adorable to watch.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has got more than 5.70 lakh likes and several comments.

“Slayed at the max,” commented an Instagram user. “Protect them at all costs!” wrote another. A third individual posted, “What fantastic dance moves! I love that your husband has fun with you! Strengthening each other physically and emotionally by doing fun things together! Love it!! Enjoy!!!”

What are your thoughts on this adorable couple’s dancing skills?