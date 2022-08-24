'Office dog' disrupts work, barks at CEO, stretches cutely after day's hard work

An easy method to raise spirits and enhance communication in the office is to get a dog. It enables workers to take quick breaks and enjoy some fresh air, which boosts their creativity and raises productivity. Additionally, it improves the relationship between teammates. And that is exactly what this one particular ‘office dog’ named Ziggy was supposed to be doing at the workplace where he is employed at. Except, guess what? He didn't. What this adorable little munchkin did instead was disrupted work for everyone throughout the day and even ended up barking at the CEO!

The video was shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this particular dog named Ziggy da Mini Golden. On the page that is devoted to the cute dog, there are more than 52,500 followers. The bio on this horrible Golden Retriever dog’s page reads, “Mini Golden Retriever from California with heterochromatic eyes. Specialises in spreading love to all people in all places.”

Watch the video right here:

Posted five days ago, this cute dog video has over 90,000 likes on it so far.

“Not everyone has that privilege to bark at the CEO,” commented an Instagram user. “Sounds like a busy day!” posted another. “We need him to crash some meetings. When is he available?” asked a third.