Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s father tells him to ‘raise the bar higher’. Here’s why

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced on May 1 that “one in every two two-wheeler EVs registered in India is now an Ola S1”. He added that now is the time to “push for mass electrification” and “electrify India together!” While many congratulated Aggarwal on this achievement, others shared pictures of the Ola scooter that they had bought. One comment that stood out was from Aggarwal’s father, who urged his son to aim even “higher”. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal (left) and his father Naresh Aggarwal (right). (Screengrab)

“One in every two 2W EVs registered in India is now an Ola S1! India’s appetite for 2W EVs continues to grow. Now is the time to push for mass electrification and scale up our efforts as an industry!” wrote Aggarwal on X.

He continued, “We’re doing it with S1X. Hope other OEMs follow and electrify India together!”

In response to this, his father Naresh Aggarwal, said, “Raise the bar higher.” Alongside, he posted a picture of a girl standing against a scale, striving for a taller stature.

Aggarwal quoted his father’s comment and expressed that it takes something ‘monumental’ to please parents. He wrote, “Parents are hard to please.”

Many people responded to this banter between father and son, with one saying, “Your name is in top startups, Bhavish Aggarwal. Uncle ji ladke ka already bar high hai [Uncle, your son’s bar is already high].”

“That’s correct,” added another.

A third commented, “Unusual way of showing love.”

“They say these things to push us forward,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth said, “When I was in school, I used to top in my class but still my dad always asked me ki 2 marks kaha gye [where did the two marks go?]”